Shropshire Star
Close

'Come join us!' Whitchurch gears up for community Christmas sing-along

We are bringing all the choirs of Whitchurch, including the youth club, together with our Whitchurch town band for this fun informal festive event in the Bullring this Thursday.

By contributor Andy Hall
Published
Last updated

Councillor Andy Hall, says: "I have printed all the carol sheets and welcome everyone to come and join us for a good old fashioned sing-along!"

  • Venue: The Bullring, Whitchurch

  • Date: Thursday, December 18

  • Time: 5.45pm to 6.45pm