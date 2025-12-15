'Come join us!' Whitchurch gears up for community Christmas sing-along
We are bringing all the choirs of Whitchurch, including the youth club, together with our Whitchurch town band for this fun informal festive event in the Bullring this Thursday.
By contributor Andy Hall
Councillor Andy Hall, says: "I have printed all the carol sheets and welcome everyone to come and join us for a good old fashioned sing-along!"
Venue: The Bullring, Whitchurch
Date: Thursday, December 18
Time: 5.45pm to 6.45pm