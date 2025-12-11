Priorslee House supports Cash for Kids' Mission Christmas to bring joy to children across the Midlands

With community at the heart of everything Priorslee House does, giving back is an important part of the home’s ethos. Mission Christmas aims to bring festive magic to 20,000 children living in poverty across the region, and the Priorslee House team is helping by serving as a collection point for gifts and donations.

Denise Maggs-Paulton, Home Manager at Priorslee House Care Home said: “Christmas should be a time of joy, excitement, and togetherness. No child should miss out on the magic of the season, and we are delighted to play a part in supporting local families who need it most. Every act of kindness, whether it’s donating a present, contributing to fundraising, or simply spreading the word, helps bring hope to a child this Christmas.”

Colleague at HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home with collection of donations

Local residents wishing to take part can simply drop off their gifts at Priorslee House Care Home. All donations will be delivered directly to Mission Christmas HQ, helping ensure they reach children in time for the big day.

Priorslee House would like to thank the community in advance for their generosity and support in spreading Christmas cheer, kindness, and hope to young people across the Midlands.