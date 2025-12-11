Montgomery House invites community to join them at Christmas Fair

What’s waiting for you:

Festive stalls full of seasonal goodies

Raffle and tombola with great prizes

Santa’s Grotto for the little ones

Mulled wine and mince pies to keep you cosy

Traditional Christmas carols to get everyone in the festive spirit

It’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season – and everyone is welcome - we can’t wait to see you there!

Montgomery House, Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury SY1 4RQ

Saturday, December 13

11am to 1pm



