Montgomery House invites community to join them at Christmas Fair
Coverage Care's Montgomery House in Shrewsbury warmly invites the community to join them for their Christmas Fair this Saturday.
By contributor Nicky Spencer
Published
Last updated
What’s waiting for you:
Festive stalls full of seasonal goodies
Raffle and tombola with great prizes
Santa’s Grotto for the little ones
Mulled wine and mince pies to keep you cosy
Traditional Christmas carols to get everyone in the festive spirit
It’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season – and everyone is welcome - we can’t wait to see you there!
Montgomery House, Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury SY1 4RQ
Saturday, December 13
11am to 1pm