Shropshire Star
Close

Montgomery House invites community to join them at Christmas Fair

Coverage Care's Montgomery House in Shrewsbury warmly invites the community to join them for their Christmas Fair this Saturday.

By contributor Nicky Spencer
Published
Last updated

What’s waiting for you: 

  • Festive stalls full of seasonal goodies

  • Raffle and tombola with great prizes 

  • Santa’s Grotto for the little ones 

  • Mulled wine and mince pies to keep you cosy 

  • Traditional Christmas carols to get everyone in the festive spirit

It’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season – and everyone is welcome - we can’t wait to see you there!

  • Montgomery House, Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury SY1 4RQ

  • Saturday, December 13

  • 11am to 1pm



Montgomery House Christmas Fair
Montgomery House Christmas Fair