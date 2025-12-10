'The car was my medication' - Shropshire classic car owner crowned winner in nationwide restoration competition

This year’s winner comes from Dave Wootton of Ludlow, and his 2004 Vauxhall Astra GSi 2L Turbo - the very last Astra GSi to roll off the production line and thus holding a special place in Vauxhall history.

Owned by Dave for nine years, the Astra also holds huge sentimental value for him. “I lost my grandad back in 2018,” he said. “He loved my Astra GSi – I would always take him shopping every Saturday in it. The Astra was the last car he ever went in, so it was important for me to restore it in his memory.”

Dave rebuilt the car on his driveway in 2024 as a form of therapy during a difficult period in his life. “The car was my medication,” he explains. “It started with tidying up underneath – painting the rear callipers, then new discs – but one job led to another until I’d rebuilt the entire underside.”

The restoration took a year and every detail has been immaculately restored - from zinc-plated factory bolts to a freshly coated rear axle.

The underside was stripped back to bare metal, rust-proofed and colour-matched to perfection, while the rear beam suspension has been upgraded and fitted with new fuel lines. A rare protective cover for the fuel tank has also been added.

Dave Wootton and his winning car

Step inside, and it feels like a race car. The Kevlar seats and trim are finished in soft Alcantara fabric, set against a brand-new Carbon Kevlar dashboard. Bucket seats and a ZeroPointOne gear shifter give the car a motorsport vibe, while lightweight Compomotive 18-inch alloy wheels complete the look.

The car drives well too – with a turbocharged 2.0‑litre engine now producing 336 horsepower, it delivers thrilling speed and handling to match.

Knowing you don't see many on the roads, Dave sees the car as a future investment. “I don’t drive it in the rain. It’s a keeper, and it’s sentimental to me.”

Lancaster’s Pride of Ownership award recognises not only craftsmanship and dedication, but the stories that make classic cars so meaningful to their owners. The award is voted for by classic car enthusiasts who visited the Classic Motor Show.

Dave’s Astra beat out fierce competition from runners-up Mark George and his 2009 Ford Focus, and Will Wilson’s 1964 Ford Cortina in this year’s awards, and his quality restoration work has also earned the car major industry accolades, from Top 5 at Ultimate Stance Telford to ‘Best in Show’ and back-to-back ‘Best Hatchback’ titles at Santa Pod.

“I’d like to thank fellow Pride of Ownership finalists Rory Clague and Mike Purcell for their support and for supporting me from start to finish,” Dave added.

Yvonne Gosney from Lancaster Insurance said: “This competition is an integral part of the show and a real highlight of the weekend for many visitors. There have been some outstanding winners and participants over the years, and Dave is a worthy victor. He has restored this rare gem to such a high standard, and we’d like to congratulate him as this year’s Pride of Ownership winner, and for his exceptional work.”