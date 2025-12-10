Shropshire manufacturer celebrated for innovative solution in pressure care

Hospital Direct, based in Clun and specialising in the manufacture and distribution of patient-handling equipment, took home the Best Innovative Product Award for the Morphematic system – an automated, market-leading solution for pressure care and patient repositioning designed by a Belgian neurosurgeon.

As the sole UK distributor, Hospital Direct has introduced the Morphematic to healthcare providers across the country, where it is already gaining significant traction among occupational therapists, manual handling specialists and carers alike.

Team HD celebrates winning the Best Innovative Product Award at the OT Show 2025

The award underscores the technology’s exceptional contribution to modern healthcare, demonstrating clear benefits for both patient comfort and carer safety. Its automated functionality, intuitive design and measurable clinical impact place it at the forefront of next-generation pressure-care solutions.

Head of Sales and Marketing Bruce Gutteridge said Winning this award for the Morphematic system is a powerful recognition of our commitment to improving patient outcomes and supporting the professionals who care for them every day.

“We are immensely proud to be leading the way in next-generation pressure-care technologies. Pressure care is a significant challenge in long-term care and innovations like this are essential if we are to deliver safer, more dignified and more effective care across all settings.

The Morphematic is demonstrated in Scotland at Rise4Disability

Pressure care is becoming an increasingly urgent priority in both acute and community settings. Rising awareness, driven by campaigns such as the Society of Tissue Viability’s #StopThePressure, has focused national attention on the prevention and treatment of pressure ulcers and other complex skin-related conditions. As the demand grows for robust, scalable and person-centred solutions, innovations such as the Morphematic system play a critical role in transforming everyday practice.

Hospital Direct is responding to this challenge by expanding its pressure-care portfolio with two key developments: the fully automated Morphematic system and the new HD Deluxe Range, designed to enhance in-bed comfort, support positioning and skin integrity.

Together, these advancements signal a major step forward in how healthcare professionals can help protect patients from avoidable harm while improving workflow for carers.