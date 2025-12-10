International delegation visits top college

Concord College, in Acton Burnell, near Shrewsbury, played host to a week-long visit from eight teachers and two Government ministers from the Malaysian Ministry of Education.

The visitors experienced every facet of school life at the school, which this year won Independent School of the Year in the West Midlands in the Sunday Times Parent Power schools guide.

Home to 550 children of 44 nationalities, it is also ranked as one of the best performing schools in the country for GCSE and A Level results.

Concord College, founded 75 years ago, has a long-standing relationship with Malaysia and opened an international school in the country last year near Kuala Lumpur.

The Malaysian Government selected the delegation to visit the UK as part of its GIFT programme – Global Immersion for Future Ready Teachers – and it included primary and secondary new principals and experienced teachers.

Concord College principal Michael Truss said: “Our school near Sepang very much shares our DNA. The head is my former assistant principal here and it uses an international version of the British curriculum. It is going very well over there and already has 300 pupils.”

Malaysian teachers enjoy a visit to Concord College

Malaysian chemistry teacher Kuit Vui Ket found the visit inspiring. He said: “It has given us a lot of ideas to take back home and we will be telling the Malaysian Government how great Concord is.

“The education here is customised to children’s needs and it is a very positive and happy place. They teach in a positive environment and show growth mindset. There is good teamwork from top to bottom and bottom to top.”

Head of history Danielle Donaldson hosted the delegation. She said: “We were chosen because of our high quality results and for our boarding aspects.

“Our teachers show a lot of kindness and get excellent results. A lot of trust is placed on teachers, heads of department and senior management to do their best for students.

“They are cared for, safe and curious. The delegation was interested in how much we invest in our teachers, how we support them and how this leads to excellent results. By comparison, with class sizes of 40, Malaysian schools are unable to help students on an individual level. Delegates were interested in how our teachers work together and are not in competition with each other.”

She said one issue in Malaysia was that students were not picking subjects that were in line with the degrees they wanted to read. “We have careers wraparound care here and we support them throughout so the subjects align,” Danielle said. “The last thing you want is to go to university, face a crisis and have no-one in the country who cares. The amount of care our student futures and careers department does is incredible. We are so student-centred.

“Talking to the delegates has been fascinating and has really opened my eyes, helping me appreciate what is so special about Concord College.”