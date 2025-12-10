'Beware of scammers targeting Oswestry Illuminated Tractor Run,' organisers warn

Sadly, we need to warn the public against scammers and chancers!

We only use ‘Just Giving’ for your on-line donations at justgiving.com/campaign/oswestryilluminatedtractorrun. This can be clicked on directly from our Facebook page or by using your smart phones to use the QR Code on our collectors’ buckets or on their ID lanyards. Collectors can be easily identified by their yellow Hi-Vis jackets sporting our logos. Please don’t contribute to any other unlicensed or unauthorised collectors with a bucket.

Spokesman, Mike Lade, said: “Every year, we have had problems with scammers on the link we use for our tracker on the lead tractor. Hackers try and take you way to other places but we are fortunate that we have Les Maguire monitoring the link and he has to keep up with deleting the attempts to hack our account! Unfortunately, this hacking activity has closed-down other trackers on Santa and tractor runs so thanks Les!”

Branded buckets and jackets

Mike continued: “It’s a curse on our society in this day and age that we have those that want to take your money at the expense of the innocent. Worse still, take it away from the charities that need every penny in these difficult financial times. By informing the public beforehand and doing what we can to protect our generous people then hopefully no one will get conned.”

If you wish to support our run in aid of the local Lingen Davies Cancer Charity in Shrewsbury in the name of “Choc” Roberts, then please give generously to the buckets. More information about “Choc” can be found on our Facebook page.

Keep watching our Facebook page @oswestryilluminatedtractorrun for updates.

For more information contact Mike Lade on 07803 038858, mikelade1975@gmail.com.