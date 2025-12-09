Santa sleigh gears up for its second busy week

In the run-up to Christmas, the Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club sleigh will be making a total of 13 more supermarket visits with the last one at Asda between 12 noon and 6pm on December 23.

Between now and then Santa will be making a total of four further visits to Tesco and three to each of Morrison’s, Sainsbury’s and Asda.

Sandwiched in between, the sleigh will be touring Weir Hill for three hours from 6pm to 9pm on December 14, and Oteley Road for two hours starting at 6pm on December 21.

More opportunities to see Santa and his sleigh.

“The sleigh has been popular wherever it has appeared so far in this season’s calendar of visits,” said organiser Rotarian Fred McDonogh of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club.

“There will still be many local people enthusiastic about seeing Santa before the programme concludes on the 23rd. So the opportunities are plentiful and we hope local people will continue to support the sleigh with the same enthusiasm and generosity as they have demonstrated so far.”

He added that donations through the collection boxes will be for Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club local charities.