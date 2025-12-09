Guitar Titan Malina Moye heads to Wolverhampton on Dirty January 2026 UK tour

Speaking about the January 2026 UK Tour, Malina Moye commented: "I’m so excited to tour The UK, I can't wait to play my music, meet everyone and have a great time. I promise a high energy, impactful fun night."

Malina Moye

Flipping a fender Stratocaster upside down or a Gibson flying V, acclaimed singer-songwriter and innovative lefty guitarist, Malina Moye is an award wining, trailblazing singular presence in the rock world. She is considered one of the top guitarist of her generation by Guitar World Magazine.

The genre-defying artist last two albums landed at the top of the Billboard Blues chart and was listed among the top five albums of the year on Guitar World Magazine’s greatest guitar albums list. Malina has played some of the biggest stages from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tribute concerts, Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Festival, The “I Made Rock And Roll Festival” alongside Janelle Monae, Robert Randolph, and Gary Clark Jr to name but a few, to playing some of the biggest games in US sports history, and honouring the Late Queen Of England. The influential artist blurs the musical conversation between Pop, Blues-Rock, R & B and Soul. In addition to her signature sound, her distinct Pop-Soul vocals are as powerful as her acclaimed songwriting. Constantly elevating her brand of music, fashion, and philanthropy, Malina has carved out her own lane in today’s music scene and continues to make an indelible mark on the world.

Guitar Titan Malina Moye. Photo Credit: Isaiah Mays

Her music has been featured on TV and Film, and she has been featured as a guest artist on several Grammy nominated albums. Currently Malina is featured at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame's new Revolutionary Women Exhibit.

With the Rock visionary’s third studio album, the genre-bending “Bad As I Wanna Be” reached no. 1 for two weeks on the Billboard Blues Chart. The album encompassed a gumbo of Funk, Rock and Soul, and Malina’s viral hit “Enough” launched the #iamenough movement with over 14 million impressions across all platforms and was played on heavy rotation on MTV. Critically acclaimed and a commercial success worldwide, the album received accolades from Billboard, People Magazine, Guitar World Magazine, and many more. Parade Magazine states that, “Moye has proven herself once again as an über-talented, electric guitar power house, and NPR’s The Current states that Malina is reinventing the Minneapolis sound. Malina is also a TV personality on two TV Series on AXS TV SPIN magazines Greatest Rock Stars and Top Ten Revealed.