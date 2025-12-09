Cook Stars brings hands-on family fun to Mid Wales kitchens

“Parents know how important cooking is, but it can be hard to fit in around busy schedules,” said Val Frenett, who is bringing Cook Stars to Ceredigion and Powys. “Our classes are hands‑on, fun, and truly make cooking child’s play.”

Who it’s for

Cook Stars Minis (2–5), Juniors (5–11), and Academy (11–17).

Val Frenett, Cook Stars Mid Wales

Key features

Everything provided: Ingredients, equipment, aprons, packaging, a craft, snack and a recipe card to take home.

Fully hands‑on: Every child has their own workstation and makes a dish to take home each week.

Skills through play and progression: From basics for younger chefs to techniques for teens.

New dish weekly: Menus explore a variety of cuisines, encouraging tasting and trying new foods.

Balanced approach: Cooked from scratch - fewer additives than many shop bought options - with healthier dishes and occasional treats to promote positive choices.

Safety and inclusion: Trained, DBS‑checked leaders; allergy‑aware with simple adaptations where possible.

“Children are incredibly capable - parents are often amazed at what they produce with us,” Val added. “When kids help prepare their own food, they’re more willing to taste and enjoy new ingredients.”

Visit cookstars.co.uk for more information.