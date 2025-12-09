Christmas bazaar brings festive cheer to orthopaedic hospital
Borderland Rotary members held a Christmas Bazaar at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen, and business was brisk as visitors and staff entered into the spirit of the season.
Harry Richardson, Justin and Sherie Soper from Borderland set up and ran the event, Sherie said: “We’ve been doing this bazaar for some years now and it’s great to see old friends and new faces and catching up.
"People are so nice and generous and we love doing it”.
The money raised will go to one of the hospital’s charities.