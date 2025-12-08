Give a dog a tail-wagging Christmas: Shrewsbury estate agents a Dogs Trust donation point

Dogs Trust is the largest dog welfare charity in the UK, dedicated to the mission: "A dog is for life, not just for Christmas." They never put a healthy dog down and are committed to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming thousands of dogs every year. Their Shrewsbury Rehoming Centre works tirelessly every day of the year to care for dogs who are patiently waiting for their forever families.

To see their work and dedication first-hand, Andrea Scott, DB Roberts Branch Manager and Emily Little, DB Roberts Sales Negotiator, recently went for a tour of the centre. They were kindly guided by the incredible Dogs Trust team members, Lee and Helen.

Andrea Scott, DB Roberts Shrewsbury Branch Manager & Emily Little, DB Roberts Sales Negotiator, pictured with Lee and Helen from Dogs Trust Shrewsbury.

Andrea and Emily shared how impressed they were by the care each dog receives. From playful puppies to older dogs needing gentle care, the dedicated team ensures the treatment they get is nothing short of amazing.

Your generosity helps provide comfort, enrichment and a touch of festive joy. Every donation supports essential care, warmth and the small luxuries that show these dogs they haven’t been forgotten.

We are collecting your kind donations until December 19, which gives our team time to deliver every food tin, toy, treat and blanket directly to the dedicated staff and deserving dogs at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury just before Christmas Day.

Drop-off details

Where: DB Roberts Estate Agents – 12 Shoplatch, Shrewsbury, SY1 1HL

When: Any time during our office opening hours: Monday to Friday: 9am- 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am-2pm

DB Roberts Apprentice, Alex Gregory with the DogsTrust Donation Table in DB Roberts Shrewsbury Office

What can you donate?

We are accepting all kinds of donations that will bring joy and comfort to the dogs in need.

Lee from Dogs Trust has provided us with a list of items they are always especially grateful for. If you are looking for ideas for your donation, they are always thrilled to receive:

Treats

Biscuits

Tinned Food

Toys

They also appreciate clean warm blankets towels and gently used collars and leads. Every item makes a difference to a dog waiting for a new home.

DB Roberts are proud to support such an important organisation. This is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and make Christmas a little brighter for our four legged friends - let’s make this the best Christmas yet!