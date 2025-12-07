Wolverhampton student, 17, named National Gatsby T Level Student of the Year 2025
Ryan Skitt, a Design, Surveying and Planning T Level student from Thomas Telford UTC, has been awarded the National Gatsby T Level Student of the Year 2025 at the National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards which is the highest national honour for T Level students in England.
Ryan was selected as the national winner from more than 25,000 T Level students across England. The national ceremony took place in London on 26 November and was hosted by television presenter Ben Shephard.
Praised by Judges for Exceptional Initiative
Ryan is completing his industry placement with Baily Garner, a multidisciplinary consultancy working across the built environment. During his placement, he has demonstrated strong technical ability and initiative, including independently researching and introducing Matterport 3D scanning technology, which has since been adopted more widely across the business.
The national judging panel commented:
“This winner has distinguished themselves in every way, going above and beyond to use their initiative and add value in their role. They clearly articulated the impact of their additional activity and self-led learning – a true role model of what a T Level exemplifies. Their employer has recognised they have a real star.”
A Standout Year for T Levels
Ryan’s award highlights the growing strength of T Levels, which combine high-level classroom learning with substantial industry experience. The Design, Surveying and Planning T Level prepares students for careers across construction, architecture and the built environment.
Celebrating National Achievement
The National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards received more than 1,000 entries this year from apprentices, T Level students and employers across England. The Gatsby T Level Student of the Year is one of the programme’s most significant categories, recognising exceptional dedication, capability and contribution to industry.
Ryan’s success reflects both his commitment to technical education and the strength of the T Level pathway across the Nation.