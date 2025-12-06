Kingswinford charity spreads festive cheer at Christmas tree festival
For the third consecutive year, the Kingswinford based Blood Cancer Charity Beth’s Sunflowers has beautifully decorated a Christmas tree for the Holy Trinity Church Wordsley Christmas Tree Festival.
Andrea Childs, CEO of the charity takes great pride in coming up with a new design for the tree each year. This year's theme features a stunning sunflower ball gown created using a tailor's dummy, sunflower fairy lights, and various decorations.
The Christmas tree festival is open tomorrow (December 7), from 11am to 5pm.
This year's festival showcases over 60 magnificent Christmas trees, guaranteed to put you in a festive mood. Make sure to visit this weekend to see the fabulous trees decorated by local businesses, charities, schools, and community groups!