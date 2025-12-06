Kingswinford charity spreads festive cheer at Christmas tree festival

Andrea Childs, CEO of the charity takes great pride in coming up with a new design for the tree each year. This year's theme features a stunning sunflower ball gown created using a tailor's dummy, sunflower fairy lights, and various decorations.

The Christmas tree festival is open tomorrow (December 7), from 11am to 5pm.

Andrea Childs proudly showing off her 2025 Christmas tree

This year's festival showcases over 60 magnificent Christmas trees, guaranteed to put you in a festive mood. Make sure to visit this weekend to see the fabulous trees decorated by local businesses, charities, schools, and community groups!