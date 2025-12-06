Double success for Wolves Foundation

For the third year in succession the Foundation picked up the Business in the Community Award, and, for the first year, the Business in Schools accolade.

Staff from the Foundation attended the annual awards ceremony at the University of Wolverhampton at the Halls, which saw a total of 13 trophies presented in front of an audience of 450 guests.

The Foundation were one of only two businesses on the night to achieve two successes after an extensive application process which included being interviewed by members of the respective judging panels about the charity’s work in those two areas.

Wolves Foundation Head of Business Development Kieron Ansell picks up the Business in Community Award.

“We were delighted to receive the two awards which is a brilliant achievement and reflection and recognition of the hard work and talents of our staff over the last 12 months,” said Director of the Foundation, Will Clowes.

“These awards are very competitive so to retain the Business in the Community title for the third year running, and to add the Business in Schools award, is incredible.

“It is also a sign of the value of partnership working as we would not be able to achieve these accolades without our strong links with other businesses and organisations across the city.”

In the Business in the Community section, judges said that Wolves Foundation deliver ‘an impressive level of engagement across the region’ which ‘is reflected in their success in delivering a range of initiatives. They demonstrate a firm understanding of the challenges the community faces and they work tirelessly and with precision in providing support.’

Wolves Foundation's Head of Programmes for Education, Employability and Youth Engagement Jonathan Warburton picks up the Business in Schools award.

In Business in Schools, the assessment highlighted the impressive long term support for the Foundation from primary school to degree level. ‘Guided by a four-pillared strategy, they deliver impactful, community-focused initiatives that create sustainable change across the Black Country and beyond.’

“It was another fantastic event and a special night for the Foundation to pick up two prestigious awards," added Kieron Ansell, Head of Business Development for the charity.

“We are proud to sit in the heart of the Black Country and it is always an honour to serve our communities.

“We also enjoy working closely with the Black Country Chamber of Commerce and other businesses who support our work in so many ways, helping us to deliver projects which have such a positive impact on the life of the city.”

As a result of the awards, the Foundation have also become one of the Chamber’s ‘Bostin’ businesses, so named to help promote the innovative, resilient and creative strengths which exist across the region.