Christmas events open at Exotic Zoo

The zoo team at Telford Town Park have constructed new wooden cabins for the Christmas Village, which is open from 4pm – 7pm on selected dates. Local businesses will trade from the new cabins, and the Candy Cane Café will be open for boozy hot chocolates, mulled wine, and food. Twinkling lights will guide visitors around the festive market stalls, and you can also see the twilight zoo animals. You can visit the Christmas Village without the Grotto by pre-booking or paying on the day.

A Santa Grotto will be open on selected dates from 11am – 4pm, and during the Christmas Village dates, and there will be a gift for every child. Tickets for the Grotto need to be pre-booked. If you don’t wish to visit Santa’s Grotto, you can come to the zoo as normal without pre-booking. You can also book to have Breakfast with Santa in the Candy Cane Café, with tickets including your breakfast, a Santa visit and a present.

Santa and the elves at Exotic Zoo

Scott Adams, managing director at Exotic Zoo, said, “The team have been working their socks off to get our new Christmas village built, and we are so happy with the magical result. The zoo is looking very festive, ready to welcome visitors for our Christmas events!

Santa in his zoo grotto

“Visit our daytime Santa’s grotto, our evening Christmas Village and grotto, or have breakfast with Santa in the Candy Cane Café right in the heart of Telford.

“Tickets for our Christmas events must be pre-booked online in advance. We hope you join us here at Exotic Zoo to make this Christmas extra special!”

The Santa’s Grotto will be open on December 6-7, 13-14, 20-24, from 11am – 4pm (11am – 2pm on Christmas Eve). The Christmas Village will be open on December 6-7, 13-15, 17-23, from 4pm – 7pm.

The decorations have gone up at the zoo

You can book to have Breakfast with Santa on December 6, 13, 20, 21, 23, and 24.

Pre-book tickets at exoticzoo.co.uk/pages/christmas.