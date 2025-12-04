The Last Pioneers - from The Enemy to fundraising heroes

On December 21, the Wolverhampton indie rockers headline AFC Wolverhampton City's fundraiser for The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity and the local Macmillan Cancer Support hub at New Cross Hospital, performing an unplugged set with support from Kyle Boswell.

Front man Jack Cattell said: "We’re delighted to be doing a show raising money for such great causes. I know Macmillan is a cause close to all our hearts and the Club Ambassador Robbie Meakin has championed The RWT Charity, who have been amazing with him since his diagnosis.

The Last Pioneers supporting The Enemy at The HMV Empire

As a band, we’ve been discussing doing a stripped back show for a while, so we jumped at the opportunity. It felt like the perfect place for us to hold the event.

The Last Pioneers supporting The Enemy at The HMV Empire

To raise money for the charities at the same time only adds to the special nature of the show. We’re looking forward to stripping the songs back to how they originally came to life and seeing a bunch of friendly faces come together for two great causes."