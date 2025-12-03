West Midlands Safari Park visitors urged to enter photo contest by Gordon Buchanan

Lions and Tigers and Bears with Gordon Buchanan returns to theatres across the country in the new year including Birmingham Town Hall on Wednesday, February 18, recounting thrilling encounters with some of nature’s most fascinating animals.

And wildlife fans are being invited to share photos of the African lions and Sumatran tigers and West Midlands Safari Park on social media using the hashtag #lionsandtigersandbears.

Gordon will select his favourite photograph and the winner will receive four tickets to the tour, and a family day ticket to West Midlands Safari Park.

Launching the competition, Gordon said: “I am so fortunate to be able to spend my time observing, filming and photographing these amazing icons of the animal kingdom and I know a lot of wildlife fans across the UK are equally passionate about doing the same.

“Lions and tigers and bears are just fascinating creatures, and I’m sure the African lions and Sumatran tigers are hugely popular at West Midlands Safari Park – so I am looking forward to seeing the photos you have captured on your visits there.

“Don’t forget to include the #lionsandtigersandbears and tag me and West Midlands Safari Park when you share the photo, and I might even share the pictures on my stories!”

Lions and Tigers and Bears with Gordon Buchanan is hitting the road again in 2026 due to phenomenal demand after the tour’s launch earlier this year, when Gordon played to packed theatres across the UK.

From January, Gordon will visit 25 all-new venues across England and will round off the tour with return visits by popular demand to five Scottish cities – bringing a night of adventure, awe and wonder as he shares stories from his experiences with pandas, polar bears, grizzly bears, lions, tigers, jaguars and more.

Hailed as Scotland’s own David Attenborough, Gordon Buchanan has dedicated his life to exploring the untamed beauty of the natural world, from forests to snowy landscapes and from towering mountains to the depths of the great rainforests.

All his travels were with a single mission in mind: To capture the majestic bears and big cats on film and reveal their secrets to a global audience.

Gordon grew up on the Isle of Mull and began his career in filmmaking in 1989 as assistant to the acclaimed survival cameraman Nick Gordon, traveling to Sierra Leone to document animals in the Gola Rainforest. He went on to work on the Big Cat Diary series as well as the long-running expedition series Lost Land Of The… for the BBC.

The Family & Me documentaries began in 2010 when Gordon featured alongside Minnesota black bears, with Gordon going on to showcase some of the world’s most fascinating animals. He was on the team for Our Changing Planet, a seven-year diary charting the fight to save the planet’s ecosystems.

Most recently, he’s been seen tracking lions, leopards and cheetahs in Botswana for the BBC series Big Cats 24/7 – with series two reaching screens early next year.

For more information about the competition including full terms and conditions visit gordon-buchanan.co.uk/competition/, and to purchase tickets go to gordon-buchanan.co.uk