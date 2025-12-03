Shropshire communities are encouraged to get active for winter with the launch of two new strength and balance classes

People living with Parkinson’s in Ludlow and the surrounding areas of Shropshire are being encouraged to try a new local strength and balance class which is aiming to help more people live well with the condition.

Session one:

When: weekly on Fridays from 12.30pm to 1.30pm

Where: Severn Centre, Bridgnorth Road, Highley, WV16 6JG

Cost: First session is free, then £5 per session or £17 per month.

Session two:

When: weekly on Fridays from 2pm to 3pm

Where: Clee Hill & District Recreational Facilities, Ludlow, SY8 3LY

Cost: First session free, then £5 per session or £17 p/month

Being active can be one of the best ways to live well with a long term health condition, especially during the winter months.

Delivered by experienced instructors from Purposeful Active Living (PAL) and with funding support from Parkinson’s UK, the new project aims to give participants a mix of physical movements and wellbeing practices to live well with Parkinson’s in a fun and friendly way.

No previous experience of being active is necessary and all ages and abilities are welcome to take part. Carers and relatives are welcome to join in or watch, and everyone is welcome to stay for a coffee and a chat after the session ends.

It is recommended to wear comfortable clothing and footwear and to bring a bottle of water.

How the Strength and Balance classes can help people with Parkinson’s

The new classes are having many benefits for people living with Parkinson’s, including:

Better balance and coordination

Reduced risk of freezing and falls

Better cardiovascular health

Better energy levels and improved sleep patterns

Improved strength

More social interactions

Improved wellbeing and mental health

Kieran Franks, Programme Manager at Purposeful Active Living (PAL), said: “We are delighted to launch this initiative, in partnership with Parkinson's UK to support the Parkinson's community. We use evidence-based practice, and our instructors have the experience and qualifications to understand how to best support each individual. A massive thank you to the team at Parkinsons UK, helping us get this programme off the ground which will be so impactful.”