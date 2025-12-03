Preview: Bloodstock’s Winter Gathering ignites Wolverhampton this December

The UK’s premier heavy metal festival expands its legacy with Bloodstock’s Winter Gathering, a brand-new one-day winter edition launching December 6, at the legendary KK’s Steel Mill in Wolverhampton. Doors open at 2pm, because this celebration of all things heavy won’t waste a single minute.

And they’re coming out swinging.

KKs Steel Mill

Headliners: Candlemass — 40 years of Doom

Leading the charge are Swedish doom metal titans Candlemass. Celebrating their 40th anniversary and still unmatched in gloom-laden grandeur, expect a set stacked with riffs weighty enough to crush the season’s cheer. With their upcoming Black Star EP on the way, the timing couldn’t be better for fans hungry for new darkness.

Candlemass

Special Guests & Full-Throttle Support

Co-headlining the main stage, British thrash hellraisers Venom Inc will perform their debut Ave in its entirety for the first time ever — an exclusive treat for die-hard fans. The insanity continues with comedy-laced chaos from Raised by Owls, speed-demon mayhem courtesy of Scotland’s Hellripper, plus Tortured Demon and King Kraken bringing fresh fire to the fray.

Venom inc

Second Stage Carnage

Meanwhile, the Winter Gathering’s second stage promises its own pit-shaking energy, led by theatrical extreme metallers Red Method, the crushing metalcore of Thuum, and Manchester thrash outfit Hellbearer. Add in artist signings, DJs, and surprises still under wraps — this feels more like a festival than a one-day gig.

With an elite lineup, an iconic venue, and a full-festival atmosphere condensed into one action-packed day, Bloodstock’s Winter Gathering looks set to become an essential new date on the UK metal calendar.

Don your battle jacket.

Wolverhampton awaits.