One million older people left out from festive gatherings

The new study from Royal Voluntary Service and the Morrisons Foundation identified while eating alone is the norm for many – 40% of those living alone typically eat three meals a day by themselves – it’s particularly hard at this time of year. One in three older people living alone (33%) admit the festive period exacerbates their feelings of loneliness with 21% saying they are not looking forward to the next few weeks.

Almost half of those over 70 (47%) haven’t been invited to a friend or family member’s home on Christmas Day this year, while 12% said they won’t eat a festive meal in the company of others over the entire Christmas period. More than one in 10 (11%) of those living alone said it’s been five or more years since they ate a festive meal with others.

Supported by Rosemary Shrager, Royal Voluntary Service is hosting over 180 ‘Our Festive Spread’ events for older people across Britain to help ensure that no one is left celebrating the Christmas period alone. People can donate to help the charity run the events and serve festive cheer by visiting: give.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/christmasgifts

Mina Pegram, widowed lunch club diner aged 97, said: “The Festive Spread is just so special, bringing us all together just before Christmas. It’s just wonderful and really gives us all something to look forward to at what can be an extremely difficult time of year for those of us that live alone. It's a light in the darkness during the winter months when we just can't get out as much and see other people – and life is all about connecting with other people.”

The charity’s findings come amid concerns from UK charities about pressure on their services. Research from Nottingham Trent University found that 44% of charities report rising requests for help, while one in four (27%) say they are unable to meet demand. With the need for support continuing to rise, additional funding and volunteer support are vital to ensure older people aren’t left on their own this Christmas.

The Morrisons Foundation is helping the charity to increase the number of Festive Spread events being delivered in communities across Britain by funding an additional 100 celebrations. The Foundation’s donation will help Royal Voluntary Service and its volunteers to bring people together over a meal, offering many older and vulnerable people their only opportunity to experience the company and connection that can make the season so special.

Rosemary Shrager, celebrity chef and Festive Spread campaign ambassador, said: "Food has a wonderful way of bringing people together – it's comfort, joy, and love all rolled into one. That’s why I’m absolutely thrilled to be supporting Royal Voluntary Service and Morrisons Foundation with the Festive Spread campaign this Christmas. No one should feel alone at this time of year, and sharing a meal made with care and kindness can make all the difference. I can’t wait to see communities come together, to see hearts become full and bellies become fuller!”

Sam Ward, Deputy CEO of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “Christmas should be a time of joy and connection, yet for many older people the season just makes their feelings of loneliness worse. Royal Voluntary Service recognises the serious impact that loneliness can have on our wellbeing, and Our Festive Spread campaign means we can be there for those who need us most at this time of year. Thanks to the generous support of Morrisons Foundation we’ve been able to run more Our Festive Spread events this year than ever before, reaching thousands of people sharing food, warmth and cheer, who might otherwise spend the period alone.”

David Scott, Chair of the Morrisons Foundation, said:“At Morrisons we know that food can be a source of comfort and connection. We are proud to be supporting Royal Voluntary Service’s Festive Spread events which will provide the opportunity for people experiencing loneliness to enjoy a festive meal and companionship this holiday season.”

Royal Voluntary Service supports the health and wellbeing of thousands of people year-round with volunteers helping deliver vital services including lunch and social clubs, patient transport, dementia support and calls with care phone support.