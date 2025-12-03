Merrington Grange retains ‘Good’ Care Quality Commission rating

The service was assessed against the ‘right support, right care, right culture’ guidance, which ensures a provider guarantees the people we support respect, equality, dignity, choices, independence and good access to local communities.

In its report, the CQC commended Merrington Grange for ensuring people we support receive individualised support, team members are adept at safeguarding and protecting the well-being of people we support, and team members are kind and engage and interact positively with people we support.

A relative of a person supported at Merrington Grange says: “We feel that those who support (person) know him very well, understand his needs and really like him. I have commented to management how well chosen/matched the staff seem to be to support him and meet his needs.”

Another shared: “We never have any concerns regarding (his) safety and well-being. We always feel completely relaxed and content that he is in safe hands.”

Merrington Grange

Key achievements recognised by the CQC include:

Working collaboratively and in partnership, so services work seamlessly for people.

A positive culture within the staff team.

A clear understanding of responsibilities, roles, systems of accountability and good governance.

People having a say about decoration of their rooms and activities they take part in.

Relatives feeling communication between them and the service is good, and they feel comfortable raising concerns.

Zoe Armstrong, Chief Care and Quality Officer at Achieve together, said: "I am so proud of all my teams and the hard work that goes into ensuring the people we support live in a good home. Congratulations Merrington Grange, you have worked hard for this outcome and it is well deserved.”

David Finan, Area Operations Manager, added: “Merrington Grange is flourishing thanks to its exceptional team and the people we support. It’s fantastic to see this recognised in the inspection report. The hard work, compassion and dedication on display every day truly make a difference.”

Jacci Woodhouse, Registered Home Manager, concluded: “I could not be prouder of my team. They have worked tirelessly to achieve this result, and it’s all thanks to their passion, care, and commitment. Thank you to each and every one of you.”