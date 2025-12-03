McPhillips funding helps tackle social isolation through innovative buddy scheme

Run by Community Resource, the volunteer-led programme has received funding from the McPhillips Community Fund to help sustain its vital work pairing trained buddies with people experiencing social isolation.

The charity has been committed to making life better for people facing challenges in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin communities for 60 years and the scheme focuses on getting people out of their homes and back into their communities, helping them rebuild confidence and social connections after experiencing challenges such as bereavement, long-term illness, or domestic violence.

Paul Inions, managing director of McPhillips, said: "Community Resource's Buddy System is doing incredible work to help people reconnect with their communities and rebuild their confidence.

"Our Community Fund was established to support projects that make a real difference to mental health and wellbeing in our local communities. This buddy programme is a perfect example of how relatively modest funding can help sustain vital services that transform people's lives."

Sue Chalk, head of service health and wellbeing at Community Resource, said: "We're tremendously grateful for the support from McPhillips. This funding helps us maintain our project team and continue providing this unique service that gets people out of their homes and back into their communities."

The scheme differs from traditional befriending services by focusing on active community engagement rather than home visits.

(L-R) Emily Myatt, social value coordinator for McPhillips, Sue Chalk, head of service health and wellbeing at Community Resource, Val Hardy, McPhillips company secretary, and Sonia Roberts, Shropshire Community Foundation trustee

Volunteer buddies meet their matched partners around six times to help them achieve personal goals, whether that's building confidence to use public transport, joining a community group, or simply having the courage to go out and socialise again.

One participant said: "I can actually leave the house by myself now and I definitely have more confidence than when I started. Having a buddy helped my mental health a lot."

Sonia Roberts, Shropshire Community Foundation trustee which is helping McPhillips to deliver funding to organisations in Shropshire, said: "The McPhillips Community Fund is a fantastic initiative which is helping to transform thousands of lives by reducing isolation and improving mental well-being.

"As a company it is delivering real, tangible social value by actively supporting the communities it works amongst."

The funding is helping to sustain the Buddy System by supporting staff costs and volunteer expenses, ensuring the service can continue to operate across Shropshire's rural communities.

The charity is currently looking for more volunteer buddies to help grow the programme’s reach, with a particular need in areas such as Whitchurch.

Anyone interested can email enquiries@community-resource.org.uk or visit community-resource.org.uk for more information.

The McPhillips Community Fund has awarded £18,000 in total to six organisations across Shropshire working to address mental health challenges. The fund was launched to celebrate the company's 60th anniversary.