Local blood cancer charity selected as famous garden nursery's charity of the year

All funds raised through John’s Garden open days, donations, and other contributions at Ashwood Nurseries are directed through the Ashwood Charitable Trust, which then donates to its chosen charities. The Trust is a non-profit organisation, ensuring that every penny raised is allocated to worthy causes.

The Ashwood Charitable Trust supports a chosen charity of the year and the Adam Greathead Award which provides practical training for a horticultural student at both John’s Garden and Great Dixter in East Sussex.

John Massey’s Garden at Ashwood Nurseries is an exceptional garden featuring a remarkable plant collection and is widely regarded as one of the finest private gardens in the UK. It has been showcased on television and in various gardening publications numerous times - check out BBC 2 on Friday, December 5, at 9pm.

Andrea Childs with John Massey and Philip Baulk in John's Gardenat Ashwood Nurseries

Among the 32 applications received for Ashwood’s Charity of the Year for 2026, Beth’s Sunflowers was selected primarily due to its close proximity to Ashwood Nurseries and John’s Garden, the local connection to Beth, and our commitment to supporting local blood cancer patients. We also share a strong connection to horticulture through our sunflowers and successes at the BBC Gardeners' World Show.

John opens his beautiful gardens every Saturday from early February through December, from 10am to 4pm. No pre-booking is required. Admission is £8 per person, with no charge for children under 12. Sorry, only assistance dogs allowed. Both charities receives £3.50 from every entrance fee.

John’s garden can be found at Ashwood Nurseries, Ashwood Lower Lane, Kingswinford, West Midlands, DY6 0AE.

Beth’s Sunflowers will be working with John’s Garden and the team at Ashwood Nurseries throughout 2026 to organise sunflower themed growing events for children and other fundraising activities. More information will be posted on social media pages:

Facebook @beth’s sunflowers / @john’s Garden at Ashwood or Instagram: beths_sunflowers / garden.johns