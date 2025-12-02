Pupils’ strong progress recognised in latest Estyn report

The report commended staff for consistently modelling the school’s values, which pupils reflect in their behaviour and attitudes. This has created a calm and supportive environment in which children are ready to succeed.

One of the school’s notable strengths is its Champion system, ensuring every pupil has a trusted adult to provide guidance and reassurance. Inspectors found this approach helps pupils feel secure and confident, underpinning strong progress in resilience, independence, and social skills.

Staff and pupils at Bettws Lifehouse, Nr Newtown.

Teaching was described as carefully matched to pupils’ individual needs. Lessons are engaging and appropriately challenging, encouraging curiosity, reflection, and perseverance. As a result, nearly all pupils make strong progress in their social, emotional, and academic skills.

The curriculum was praised for its breadth and practicality, offering activities such as gardening, beekeeping, and outdoor numeracy. Careers education has also strengthened, with visits to external organisations broadening pupils’ understanding of adulthood, work, and further study. Inspectors noted this work is developing well, though not yet fully embedded.

Bettws Lifehouse

Safeguarding was identified as a cornerstone of the school’s culture, with staff trained in child development, trauma, and well-being practices. Strong partnerships with families ensure pupils are safe and supported.

Leadership at Bettws Lifehouse was described as highly effective, providing clear strategic direction and fostering a strong culture of collaboration across the staff team. Staff development is prioritised, though links with other schools are still in the early stages of growth.

A Well Being session at Bettws Lifehouse

Headteacher Fiona Davies welcomed the findings, saying: “We are delighted with the outcome of our Full Core Inspection, as it clearly reflects all that we do at Bettws to ensure our pupils have the very best experience possible. The staff team work tirelessly with dedication and commitment to meet the needs of all our pupils."

Bettws Lifehouse Directors, Kay & Adrian Jones and Meg Jones are equally delighted with the report saying: "We are very pleased that the outstanding work of the team is recognised. But most of all, we are thrilled that the experience of all the children who attend Bettws is of such a high standard, and that this excellent provision gives them the best opportunity to thrive."