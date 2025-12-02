Penkridge business leader wins business and environment award

The ‘Contribution to sben Award’ was presented to Vikki Brooks at the network’s annual general meeting, held at Aston Marina in Stone.

Vikki, the founder of Value-Led VAs, has played a key role in supporting sben since joining the network in 2023.

Her work has included participating in promotional filming with Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, championing the network’s green skills training, contributing to its online forum, and introducing new members from across the county, all while continuing to build her own business.

Vikki was presented with her award by sben Chair Adam Whitehouse, founder of TMT First Ltd.

Vikki’s Values-Led VA community brings together virtual assistants, charities, and micro-businesses, helping them build meaningful connections and share expertise.

Vikki said: “I am truly honoured to receive the Contribution to sben Award.

“Being part of sben has allowed me to connect with so many people and organisations across Staffordshire.

Vikki Brooks (centre) is presented with her Contribution to sben Award by Martin Murray, Staffordshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economy and Skills (left) and sben Chair Adam Whitehouse (right).

“I’m proud to support a network that champions sustainability, collaboration, and community-minded business.

“I hope Values-Led VAs can continue to support others within this network and help build more resilient, values-centred businesses in Staffordshire.”

Founded in 1992, sben is a free membership association dedicated to helping Staffordshire organisations achieve long-term sustainability, improve environmental performance, and seize business opportunities through innovation.

Speaking at the event, Staffordshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economy and Skills, Martin Murray, said: “sben is a true success story and is fast approaching an exciting milestone with nearly 1,000 members.

“This network excels at fostering cross-sector collaboration between businesses of all sizes, charities, projects, suppliers, and education providers.

“It is a unique platform that encourages essential partnerships to boost competitiveness, resilience, and profitability across our county.

“sben supports the delivery of tangible projects that enhance Staffordshire’s business community and our shared environment.

“Members play a significant role in creating jobs and fostering future growth for a thriving Staffordshire at the beating heart of the country’s economy.”