Ludlow Winter Festival brings magic to the town centre

The three day programme offered something for everyone. Friday evening opened with late night shopping across town, alongside music, pizza, and a bar evening at St Laurence’s Church. The Rotary Club Tree of Light was switched on by the Mayor of Ludlow at Castle Gardens, and the ever popular Orleton Young Farmers Tractor Run, brought crowds to the Market Square.

Mayor of Ludlow Diane Lyle with Father Christmas at the Orleton FYC Tractor Run.

Saturday was the heart of the festival, with Christmas on the Square hosted by Sunshine Radio, and organised by Ludlow Town Council. Performances from Ludlow Town Band, Russell Jones, Paul Berick, and Mimi Hart set the festive tone, while the cast of Aladdin delighted audiences. Families enjoyed festive market stalls, and the highlight of meeting Father Christmas in his grotto at Ludlow College, sitting in his sleigh, and stepping inside the giant snow globe to play in a magical snowy winter wonderland. A special feature for younger visitors was the guest appearance from Stitch, who joined the fun on both Saturday and Sunday, adding extra excitement and smiles to the celebrations.

Performer Russell Jones, Rugby World Cup Winner Lark Atkin-Davies, Singer Mimi Hart with Paul Berick in the background on Sunshine Radio stage

Alongside other outdoor events including seasonal festive trails including the Christmas Tree Trail at Ludlow Castle and the Hunt the Golden Tree challenge through independent shops, the festival featured a Winter Craft Fair at St Laurence’s Church, a Christmas Fayre at the Methodist Church.

Children meeting Stitch at Ludlow Winter Festival

The Saturday finale came at 5.30pm with the Christmas Lights Switch‑On, led by Rugby World Cup winner Lark Atkin‑Davies with the Mayor of Ludlow on the Sunshine Radio stage, drawing cheers from residents and visitors alike.

Sunday rounded off the weekend with a bustling market featuring street food, children’s crafting and a letter‑to‑Santa post box. Festive music from Macy‑O and the Silverlinks, and dance from GKY Dance kept seasonal spirits high during the day, which concluded with a festive Advent Carol Service at St Laurence’s Church.

Children visiting Father Christmas in his grotto

The Mayor of Ludlow Diane Lyle commented: “The Winter Festival is a wonderful showcase of Ludlow’s creativity and community spirit. It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying the town together and celebrating the start of the festive season.”

Lark Atkin-Davies on stage with Sunshine Radio before Christmas Lights Switch-on

The Council extends thanks to all partners, performers, volunteers and visitors who made the Winter Festival such a success.

Insteps dancers performing as part of the cast of Aladdin

The Cast of Aladdin on the Sunshine Radio stage

Macy-O and the Silverlinks performing on Sunday of the Winter Festival

GKY Dance performers with Stitch on Sunday of the Winter Festival