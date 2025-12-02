Improvements to community centre outdoor area thanks to local developer

RSJ Builders, which recently completed 19 new homes for Housing Plus Group off Furnace Lane in Trench, has donated outdoor furniture and a raised planter to Silver Threads Hall.

The new additions have helped to transform the garden area used for pre-school and intergenerational activities, creating a more engaging and accessible space for children and families.

The hall sits adjacent to Housing Plus Group’s Lawndale retirement living community.

Alan Watkins, Centre Manager at Silver Threads, said: "We have had an amazing donation from RSJ Builders Ltd that will help enhance the outdoor space. This means we can do some intergenerational work with our Kids Cafe and Under Fives Groups, as well as getting the children outside and with nature. A huge thank you to RSJ Builders Ltd and Housing Plus Group for making this happen.”

Mike Coope from RSJ and Alan Watkins from Silver Threads with centre users.

Sam Hine, Social Value and Inclusion Manager at Housing Plus Group, added: “This is a brilliant example of how partnerships with our contractors can deliver real value for the communities we serve.

“We’re so pleased to see RSJ’s generosity making a difference for local families and supporting intergenerational connections.”

Mike Coope, Director at RSJ Builders, added: “We’re proud to support Silver Threads and the fantastic work they do.

“We believe in giving back to the communities where we build, and we’re delighted this small gesture will have a lasting impact for children and families in this area of Telford.”

RSJ took over the Trench development last year after the previous contractor entered administration. The completed scheme includes a mix of two and three-bedroom houses and apartments, contributing to the delivery of high-quality affordable homes in the area.