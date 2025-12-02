Hills Ford Stages Rally begins resident and business liaison

The event, taking place on 19–20 September 2026 and featuring a major ceremonial start in Shrewsbury, is expected to attract competitors, spectators, and media attention from across the UK.

Community liaison teams will begin visiting households, farms and businesses situated on or close to the planned closed-road stages. Their role is to provide early information, listen to concerns and ensure a smooth lead-up to one of Shropshire’s major motorsport events in 2026.

Residents talking to the organisers

Most importantly; The organisers are inviting parish councils and community groups in the areas hosting the rally to apply for charitable donations, aimed at supporting local projects, community facilities and initiatives.

Event Media Officer said: “We want people to know what the rally brings to the region and to feel involved in the build-up within their own communities. The event brings a lot of positives to Shropshire and Shrewsbury, and we’re working to make sure those benefits are maximised for everyone.”

Residents watching the rally from their home. Picture: Toby Bishop

Clerk of the Course Dan Lister added: “Supporting residents and businesses throughout the build-up to the rally is a priority for us. Clear communication is at the heart of what we do. As a not-for-profit event, giving back to the region is really important — we value the communities that host us, and we want this rally to be something the whole area can feel part of.”

Further updates on liaison activity, the charitable donation process and wider community engagement plans will be released through parish councils and the rally’s official channels over the coming weeks.

For more information, visit hillsfordstages.co.uk