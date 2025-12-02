Extra sessions added for Makaton speaking Elf and calmer activities due to 'unprecedented demand'

Built on a former Christmas tree farm, Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World transforms into an immersive winter wonderland each December. The site’s natural woodland, towering evergreens and festive decorations create a uniquely enchanting setting for families as they journey through the Christmas experience.

Guests will begin their visit by joining the elves for a seasonal craft activity before travelling through the zoo’s Winter Wonderland to meet Father Christmas. Every child will receive a small gift, and on most days visitors can enjoy a singalong and story time with Mrs Claus and the Head Elf. All Father Christmas Experience tickets also include full-day admission to the zoo’s animals, dinosaurs and attractions.

Santa and his Makaton speaking elf will be appearing at special SEN friendly sessions at Hoo Zoo.

The zoo is offering quiet sessions which promise a calmer experience and additional dates have now been added due to demand. The calmer sessions take place without the singalong element and with reduced noise levels. The zoo’s elf is able to speak Makaton, and Father Christmas is qualified to provide specialist sessions for SEN children, ensuring that the experience remains comfortable and accessible for all families.

“Christmas at Hoo Zoo is always a special time of year. The zoo is built on a former Christmas tree farm and this gives the whole site a natural dose of festive magic that can’t be replicated. We are thrilled to bring the Father Christmas Experience back for 2025 and look forward to welcoming families to enjoy the wonderful atmosphere here at the zoo. In recent years we’ve become an increasingly popular festive destination for families who have loved ones with additional needs and we can’t wait to make magical memories for them to cherish once again this year," said Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World owner, Will Dorrell.

Tickets are available on selected dates only, and early booking is strongly recommended as the event regularly sells out.