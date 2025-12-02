County estate agent launches Christmas gift for sellers: free 360° virtual tours on all new instructions across Shropshire

The independent company says the move is designed to “give sellers a competitive advantage at one of the busiest times of year for online property searches.”

The technology allows buyers to walk through a home virtually, exploring each room, understanding the layout, and gaining a sense of light and flow before they physically visit.

According to industry data by Ideal Insight, properties using 360° immersive presentation attract up to 49 per cent more enquiries and consistently draw in more serious, better-qualified buyers.

With the New Year period traditionally marking a surge in online activity, the company believes the offer will appeal to those planning a move early in 2026. The complimentary upgrade usually comes with a cost for sellers, but Samuel Wood is absorbing this for the six-week campaign as a “Christmas present” to the local market.

The agency has invested significantly in 360° and video technology over the past 12 months, using it on everything from barn conversions and rural homes to townhouses and new builds. The team reports that lifestyle-led digital presentation has become one of the strongest factors influencing buyer engagement.

Samuel Wood sales negotiators Cheryl Walton, Sue Dean and Charlotte Hunting.

Speaking about the initiative, Russell Griffin, director at Samuel Wood, said: “Rightmove often reports that page views spike by 15–20% per cent the first two weeks of January compared with December.

“Zoopla similarly notes increased traffic, particularly for first-time buyers and family-sized homes. The surge is usually followed by a slight slowdown in February, as serious inquiries turn into viewings and offers.” said Russell Griffin, Co-director of Samuel Wood.

“Modern buyers expect to be able to explore a home long before they arrive at the front door. 360° imaging helps them understand the space properly and make decisions with far more confidence.

“We are delighted to offer this as a complimentary upgrade for new clients over the festive period. It is usually a cost investment when bringing a property to market, so this is genuinely a Christmas gift from us to the Shropshire public. The aim is simple: to help sellers start the New Year with the strongest possible marketing advantage.”

The offer applies across all its branches, Shrewsbury, Craven Arms, Ludlow and hubs in Church Stretton and Telford, and will run until 15 January 2026.