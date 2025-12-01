Winter winners: December school holiday activities on offer from 4 All Foundation

4 All Foundation has announced the dates and locations for its Christmas holiday programme, with children eligible for free school meals (FSMs) able to attend for free. Activities will vary each day but will include multi-sports, dance, baking, arts and crafts, and outside activities (weather permitting).

In Telford, there will be sessions running from 10am to 2pm at Park Lane Community Centre in Woodside on Monday, December 22, and Hub on the Hill in Sutton Hill on Tuesday, December 23, as well as at Admaston House for I Can 2 members only on Monday 22.

The Grange Primary School in Shrewsbury will host sessions on the 22nd, 29th, 30th and 31st December from 9am to 1pm, and Pontesbury Public Hall on the 22nd and 29th from 8.30am to 4.30pm, while a Winter Party Day will take place from 9am to 4pm at Harlescott Grange Community Hub on Monday 22nd.

In Whitchurch, sessions will run from 9am to 1pm at Tilstock CE Primary School on the 22nd and 29th, at Lower Heath CE Primary School on the 30th and 31st, and at Sir John Talbot’s School on 22nd, 29th, 30th and 31st.

Plus, Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton will host 9am to 1pm sessions on the 22nd, 29th, 30th and 31st.

In addition, there are four opportunities for young people to take part in bushcraft trips: on the 23rd and 30th for primary school children, leaving from Longlands Primary School at 9am and returning at 5pm.

The trips for secondary school children will leave from Sir John Talbot’s School at 9am on 22nd and 29th, also returning at 5pm.

Each day will include learning skills such as foraging, shelter building, fire-craft and navigation, all under the watchful eye of trained staff.

Charlotte Crowshaw, 4 All Foundation’s Project Lead said: “The trips will enable young people to experience new places and try out exciting things they may not have had the opportunity to do before. Bushcraft is all about surviving and thriving in a natural environment, emphasising a connection to nature and the ability to adapt to the conditions around you. We have no doubt the bushcraft trips will be involve lots of learning and plenty of fun too!

“Equally, the children who attend our community-based activities will have a fantastic time, experiencing a whole range of activities. While staff have planned some really enjoyable games and projects for everyone to enjoy, we also love to hear ideas from the children themselves, ensuring they get the most out of their days with us.”

All Telford sessions are run in conjunction with Telford & Wrekin Council as part of their Happy, Healthy and Active Holidays (HHAH) scheme and all Shropshire sessions form part of Shropshire Council’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) scheme.

Sessions must be pre-booked online at 4-all-foundation.classforkids.io, costing £8 for half-day sessions (to include lunch) or £16 for full-day sessions and Bushcraft trips (to include breakfast and lunch). Free sessions are available for children who meet certain criteria, including FSMs – please email HAF@4all.foundation to find out more or for any other questions.