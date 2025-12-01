'It feels amazing': Shropshire first-time buyer secures dream home as completions begin at Ironbridge development

Laura May Rich, a 27-year-old HR Specialist, secured the very first completion at Heritage Walk, a high-quality development nestled in the heart of Ironbridge, a village full of historical charm and culture, after years of renting.

Originally from Wolverhampton, Laura had always set her sights on Shropshire. Her new home, at Heritage Walk, is ideally-located within a short distance from the village’s bustling High Street, the picturesque Shropshire countryside, large supermarkets, shopping centres and transport links, all within a short commute from her place of work.

Laura commented: “The development is in a great location, and I loved the idea of a smaller, close-knit community feel, with green spaces and a more relaxed atmosphere.

Laura had always looked at Shropshire as a place for her first home.

“It feels amazing. I’d moved out of my mum’s home into a rented flat and always knew that Shropshire was where I wanted to move to. It’s such a relief to have found somewhere that feels like home.”

Laura’s new home opens into a welcoming hallway and hosts an integrated kitchen, cosy living room and turfed rear garden, with plenty of room for storage and parking as well as an extra downstairs bathroom.

As a first-time buyer, Laura praised the ease that choosing a new build property brings to homebuying, adding: “I’ve been able to buy a home that is completely new and fresh, yet still gives me the chance to add my own personal touch.

Lioncourt Homes has been named as a five-star housebuilder for 11 consecutive years.

“As a single female who thought buying on her own would be daunting, Lioncourt made the whole experience feel straightforward and manageable.

“I was guided through every step of the process and I cannot thank the five-star team enough – they truly went above and beyond to make my dream a reality, answering questions I didn’t even know I had.”

Laura has joined an ever-growing number of buyers choosing Lioncourt Homes for their first step onto the property ladder, thanks to the homebuilder’s commitment to meeting the highest standards on quality, location, cost, and customer service.

Earlier this year, Lioncourt Homes was once again awarded a five-star customer satisfaction rating from the Home Builders’ Federation (HBF) for the 11th consecutive year.

Laura and other Heritage Walk residents benefit from excellent connections to the Midlands, North West, South West and Wales, and the tranquil Shropshire Hills.

With access to perfect family days out, dog walking routes, scenic views and charming restaurants, Heritage Walk provides the perfect space for families, commuters, downsizers and more to enjoy an ideal blend of rural and urban living.

