Fundraising talk and art fair in Church Stretton

With art historian Tom Parsons in aid of the White Grit Meadows Appeal.

The talk will look at ways in which farming and rural life have been portrayed in various paintings by a range of different European artists – some old, some more recent. Tom taught art history for 20 years in schools and worked for the Education Departments at the National Gallery and Tate. He has written books on Rodin, Post-Impressionism and the Royal Collection.

£20 entry, places limited so booking essential, contact: info@middlemarchescommunitylandtrust.org.uk

The Winter Art Fair brings together eight local artists/artisans who will have paintings, prints, stone and wood carvings, drawings, books, willow baskets, greetings cards and more on show.

Venue: Silvester Horne Institute, Church Stretton SY6 6BY

Date Friday, December 5

Time 5.30pm – 9pm

