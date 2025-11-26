Residents in Shropshire encouraged to nominate a charity to receive a festive financial boost

For 12 days in the lead up to Christmas the specialist financial services group is giving £1,000 to 10 charities each day - with 120 charities in total benefitting from a festive financial boost.

Nominations are now open, and residents in Shropshire are being encouraged to nominate a cause they care about to give them a chance of receiving a share of the award money.

Draws will take place every weekday between December 1-16, and nominating is easy using the online form at movementforgood.com. Winners are drawn at random with every charity nominated in with a chance of winning a vital donation this Christmas.

Last year Field Studies Council based in Shrewsbury received £1,000 in the draw following nominations by members of the public.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said: “We’re delighted to be giving away another £120,000 in valuable donations to causes around the country. We know that charities across the country are struggling, and for many the festive season is a critical time. We’re asking residents to take a few minutes of their time to nominate a cause they especially care about.

“Owned by a charity, Benefact Group gives all of its available profits go to good causes, and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

Benefact Group has donated over £250million to charitable causes since 2014 and last year was recognised as the third biggest corporate giver in the UK over the last decade.

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.