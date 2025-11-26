Celebrate the festive season with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Santa Experience

Following the huge success of previous years, the Santa Experience promises a magical and memorable day for families. During each one-and-a-half-hour session, children will have the chance to meet Father Christmas and receive a special festive gift as a keepsake.

Guests will also have the chance to take part in festive games and activities, enjoy seasonal refreshments, and chat with the lifesaving aircrew who make Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s vital work possible.

Session times are from 10am-11:30am, 12pm-1:30pm and 2pm-3:30pm, tickets are priced at £15 per child, which includes the experience and gift from Santa. Each child’s ticket allows two accompanying adults to join at no extra cost.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Our Santa Experience is one of the highlights of the year, bringing families together to enjoy the magic of Christmas while supporting our lifesaving work. It’s wonderful to see the smiles on children’s faces as they meet Santa and our crew - it really captures the spirit of the season.”

Spaces for this much-loved event are limited and must be booked in advance. As tickets usually sell out quickly, families are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

For more information or to book tickets, visit: midlandsairambulance.com/events/midlands-air-ambulance-charity-santa-experience/

To learn more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s lifesaving work, visit midlandsairambulance.com and follow the charity on social media.