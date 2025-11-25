Shropshire Star
The Yarnies return to Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings for a festive fibre arts celebration

Following the success of Bijoux Events’ fibre-focused gathering in May, Shrewsbury is set to welcome its festive counterpart this winter.

By contributor Chantelle Francis
Published
Last updated

Yuletide Yarnies will take place on Saturday, December 13, transforming Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings into a vibrant hub of colour, creativity and community.

This magical winter event celebrates all things woolly and wonderful, bringing together a fantastic line-up of independent yarn dyers, spinners, fibre artists, textile makers and artisan suppliers. Set against the backdrop of the Flaxmill’s iconic heritage architecture, visitors can look forward to a warm welcome, festive treats and a cosy, creative atmosphere.

Yuletide Yarnies Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings Saturday 13th December 2025
Visitors can expect:

  • Hand-dyed yarns in stunning seasonal colourways

  • Knitting & crochet supplies

  • Embroidery, felting, spinning & weaving essentials

  • Buttons, patterns, kits and haberdashery

  • Handmade gifts and artisan wares

  • Cosy bakes and festive treats

  • Hot drinks, sweet nibbles and mince pies

  • Christmas shopping with a yarnie twist

  • Crafty chats, community spirit & winter project inspiration

  • Live festive music throughout the day with a wonderful line-up of local talent - Alfie James, VocaBella and Rory Black!

“Yuletide Yarnies has been created as a festive celebration of the fibre arts community,” said organiser Chantelle Francis of Bijoux Events Limited. “Following our successful event in May, we’re delighted to be returning to the Flaxmill with a seasonal showcase full of colour, creativity and independent talent.”

Whether you’re a seasoned knitter, crocheter, spinner or stitcher – or simply someone who appreciates beautifully made crafts – this winter gathering promises a welcoming, inspiring day out with a dash of Christmas magic.

Event Details 

  • Date: Saturday, December 13

  • Time: 11am – 4pm

  • Venue: Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury, SY1 2SZ

  • Parking: Free on-site parking

  • Accessibility: Fully accessible; free entry for carers

  • Tickets: £5 in advance, £7.50 on the door (subject to availability) (Free entry for children aged 16 and under)

  • Tickets: bit.ly/40EbVZq - Search 'Yuletide Yarnies' on Eventbrite and follow Bijoux Events on Facebook or visit bijoux-events.co.uk for more information

