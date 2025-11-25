The Yarnies return to Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings for a festive fibre arts celebration
Following the success of Bijoux Events’ fibre-focused gathering in May, Shrewsbury is set to welcome its festive counterpart this winter.
Yuletide Yarnies will take place on Saturday, December 13, transforming Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings into a vibrant hub of colour, creativity and community.
This magical winter event celebrates all things woolly and wonderful, bringing together a fantastic line-up of independent yarn dyers, spinners, fibre artists, textile makers and artisan suppliers. Set against the backdrop of the Flaxmill’s iconic heritage architecture, visitors can look forward to a warm welcome, festive treats and a cosy, creative atmosphere.
Visitors can expect:
Hand-dyed yarns in stunning seasonal colourways
Knitting & crochet supplies
Embroidery, felting, spinning & weaving essentials
Buttons, patterns, kits and haberdashery
Handmade gifts and artisan wares
Cosy bakes and festive treats
Hot drinks, sweet nibbles and mince pies
Christmas shopping with a yarnie twist
Crafty chats, community spirit & winter project inspiration
Live festive music throughout the day with a wonderful line-up of local talent - Alfie James, VocaBella and Rory Black!
“Yuletide Yarnies has been created as a festive celebration of the fibre arts community,” said organiser Chantelle Francis of Bijoux Events Limited. “Following our successful event in May, we’re delighted to be returning to the Flaxmill with a seasonal showcase full of colour, creativity and independent talent.”
Whether you’re a seasoned knitter, crocheter, spinner or stitcher – or simply someone who appreciates beautifully made crafts – this winter gathering promises a welcoming, inspiring day out with a dash of Christmas magic.
Event Details
Date: Saturday, December 13
Time: 11am – 4pm
Venue: Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury, SY1 2SZ
Parking: Free on-site parking
Accessibility: Fully accessible; free entry for carers
Tickets: £5 in advance, £7.50 on the door (subject to availability) (Free entry for children aged 16 and under)
Tickets: bit.ly/40EbVZq - Search 'Yuletide Yarnies' on Eventbrite and follow Bijoux Events on Facebook or visit bijoux-events.co.uk for more information