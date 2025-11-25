The Yarnies return to Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings for a festive fibre arts celebration

Yuletide Yarnies will take place on Saturday, December 13, transforming Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings into a vibrant hub of colour, creativity and community.

This magical winter event celebrates all things woolly and wonderful, bringing together a fantastic line-up of independent yarn dyers, spinners, fibre artists, textile makers and artisan suppliers. Set against the backdrop of the Flaxmill’s iconic heritage architecture, visitors can look forward to a warm welcome, festive treats and a cosy, creative atmosphere.

Yuletide Yarnies Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings Saturday 13th December 2025

Visitors can expect:

Hand-dyed yarns in stunning seasonal colourways

Knitting & crochet supplies

Embroidery, felting, spinning & weaving essentials

Buttons, patterns, kits and haberdashery

Handmade gifts and artisan wares

Cosy bakes and festive treats

Hot drinks, sweet nibbles and mince pies

Christmas shopping with a yarnie twist

Crafty chats, community spirit & winter project inspiration

Live festive music throughout the day with a wonderful line-up of local talent - Alfie James, VocaBella and Rory Black!

Yuletide Yarnies, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Saturday, December 13

“Yuletide Yarnies has been created as a festive celebration of the fibre arts community,” said organiser Chantelle Francis of Bijoux Events Limited. “Following our successful event in May, we’re delighted to be returning to the Flaxmill with a seasonal showcase full of colour, creativity and independent talent.”

Yuletide Yarnies, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Saturday, December 13

Whether you’re a seasoned knitter, crocheter, spinner or stitcher – or simply someone who appreciates beautifully made crafts – this winter gathering promises a welcoming, inspiring day out with a dash of Christmas magic.

Yuletide Yarnies, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Saturday, December 13

Event Details

Date: Saturday, December 13

Time: 11am – 4pm

Venue: Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury, SY1 2SZ

Parking: Free on-site parking

Accessibility: Fully accessible; free entry for carers

Tickets: £5 in advance, £7.50 on the door (subject to availability) (Free entry for children aged 16 and under)

Tickets: bit.ly/40EbVZq - Search 'Yuletide Yarnies' on Eventbrite and follow Bijoux Events on Facebook or visit bijoux-events.co.uk for more information

Yuletide Yarnies, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Saturday, December 13