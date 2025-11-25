Talking Point with Vicky Turrell: 'A stranger’s kindness'

The handrail seemed to be going faster than the stairs and my hands and arms were taken away and pulled faster than the rest of my body. My feet were being left behind. I gave a startled cry of surprise and now; to add to my difficulties, I could be in danger from this man behind me.

I was still frozen. But I need not have worried. As I descended the escalator, I gingerly moved my eyes to my left and then right and there I saw two strong hands held about 10 centimetres from each shoulder. If I fell or swayed, I would be safe. The realisation of this stranger’s kindness slowly percolated through to me. As I reached the end of the escalator, I muttered my ‘Thank you’ but he never turned to face me and as soon as I was able to stand firmly, he was gone. “Thank you,” I shouted to the retreating back of a strong tall young man, again he did not turn but walked briskly on into the crowd of shoppers.

I was not in the shop for anything exciting, I was buying boring pillowcases, but most of the shops are touting sparkling gifts and cards. We have even received our first Christmas card (in November!). It comes to ‘Auntie and Uncle. With special wishes’. I do not really know what to do with it. Do I stand it on the window ledge even though it is so early or do I put it in a drawer until nearer the time? Some of my friends are writing their cards now, I am afraid that I am more lazy and increasingly resort to the internet for my greetings at this special season.

Vicky Turrell

We have decided to go out for our meal on the 25th and friends have urged me to get going and book our table as apparently, they get reserved quickly. I have not done this before. I rang and was so amazed at the price that I did not book I just said, ‘Thank you’ and rang off. But I am assured that costs are always that high, so I rang back and booked.

The greenfinches are enjoying their special meal early in our garden. They are on our old sunflower heads in profusion, and do not seem to care about the date.