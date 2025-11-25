Shropshire charity offers local solutions to fuel poverty this winter

As energy costs continue to rise, Community Resource is supporting local households to stay warm this winter. On Fuel Poverty Awareness Day, the charity is shining a light on it’s work helping Shropshire residents access affordable heating, practical energy-saving guidance, and emergency grants.

Bev Baxter, CEO of Community Resource, said: “No one should have to choose between heating and eating. Fuel poverty is a real and growing challenge in Shropshire, and we’re here to offer practical, local solutions that make a difference. Whether it’s emergency fuel, energy-saving advice, or helping people join a Community Energy Group, our aim is simple - to keep households warm and safe this winter.”

Fuel poverty in Shropshire

According to Shropshire Council:

Around 17.7% of households were living in fuel poverty in 2023.

Many homes are older, off the mains gas grid, and costly to heat, with nearly 75% rated D–G for energy efficiency.

33% of households lack access to mains gas, relying on more expensive fuels such as LPG, oil, or coal.

How Community Resource helps households

Household Support Fund - Community Resource administers the Household Support Fund (HSF), providing grants to voluntary and community organisations across Shropshire. These grants help local groups support households struggling with energy costs and other essential needs. Organisations can apply for funding up until 30 November 2025.

Energy-Saving Advice - Community Resource provides free, impartial, one-to-one advice to anyone looking to save money on energy bills or struggling to heat their home. Advisers help households understand how much appliances cost to run, identify where savings can be made, and access further support if they are in debt with their energy supplier.

Warmer Winter Grants - Through its annual Warmer Winter Appeal, Community Resource awards small but meaningful grants to help those in critical need. These grants provide emergency fuel (oil, electricity, logs) and fund measures like draft-proofing, insulation, and other energy-saving improvements. Last year, the appeal supported over 300 households across Shropshire.

Community Energy Groups – Community Resource runs Community Energy Groups across Shropshire, helping households save money on heating oil by using the collective buying power of the community. Members typically save 4–5p per litre, putting extra cash back in their pockets and helping them stay warm through winter.

How you can help

You can support vulnerable households across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin this winter. Donate via the Community Resource Warmer Winter Appeal on JustGiving: justgiving.com/campaign/warmerwinter2025

Your gift, whether large or small, helps provide emergency fuel, fund practical home‑energy improvements and bring warmth, safety and peace of mind to households facing difficult choices this season.

Need support

Residents struggling to heat their homes can access support through Community Resource in several ways. Households can join a Community Energy Group to save on heating oil, receive free one-to-one energy-saving advice, or get referred for a Warmer Winter grant to help cover the cost of emergency fuel and home-energy improvements.

To find out more or request support, call 01743 342168, email enquiries@community-resource.org.uk or visit community-resource.org.uk.

Community Resource is a charity that is committed to making life better for people and communities facing challenges in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. We help people to maintain their health and independence, give grants to those in need and work with local groups so they can help their own communities to thrive.