Ashwood invites Oswestry community to Christmas Fayre and Open Day

The Christmas Fayre and Open Day will take place on Saturday, November 26, at Ashwood ShireLiving, Alexandra Road, Oswestry. Morning tours run from 10am–12pm, giving visitors the chance to explore stylish apartments and shared spaces, meet the team, and discover what makes ShireLiving unique.

From 2–4pm, the Christmas Fayre brings festive cheer with stalls, activities, and refreshments — perfect for browsing gift ideas, relaxing with friends, and enjoying the warm community atmosphere.

Ashwood ShireLiving also features a modern café, open to the public all year round, serving fresh, high‑quality food in a friendly setting. It’s a place where residents and the wider community can meet, eat, and feel at home.

Harley Alexander, Regional Manager at ShireLiving, said: “This open day is a wonderful opportunity for people to see what Ashwood ShireLiving has to offer. Whether you’re considering a move for yourself or a relative, or simply want to enjoy the Christmas Fayre, everyone is welcome.

ShireLiving is about creating communities where people can live the life they choose, with the reassurance of support when needed. We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors and sharing the festive spirit with Oswestry.”

For more information, please call 01691 677980.