Make It Market Drayton partners with Shropshire Growth Hub to support local businesses

At Make It Market Drayton, we’re committed to helping local businesses not only survive, but thrive. As part of that mission, we’re delighted to be working closely with Shropshire Growth Hub to bring high-quality, fully funded support directly to Market Drayton.

Our next collaborative event, Business Boost in Market Drayton, is designed to give businesses the practical tools, fresh ideas, and expert advice they need to evolve in a changing high street landscape.

Why This Matters Now

Location alone isn’t enough anymore. The high street has shifted, customer expectations have grown, and businesses are having to think differently about the experiences they offer. Many owners are asking themselves:

What makes customers choose us?

How can we adapt our offer to increase revenue?

How do we build deeper engagement with our community?

This event aims to help you answer those questions — and take the next step with confidence.

Business Boost in Market Drayton

Market Drayton Library, 51 Cheshire Street

Thursday, January 15, 2025

3.30pm – 6.30pm

Free, informal, and drop-in — no booking required

Supporting Market Drayton Businesses: Our Partnership with Shropshire Growth Hub

What You Can Expect

One-to-One Expert Advice

You’ll have the chance to speak directly with a team of four specialists alongside Shropshire Growth Hub staff. Whether you need help with strategy, customer experience, marketing, or exploring something totally new, you’ll receive tailored, practical guidance.

Flexible, Drop-In Format

Stay for 30 minutes or two hours — whatever works for your schedule and how many advisors you’d like to meet.

Fully Funded Local Support

You’ll learn what ongoing programmes, funding, and resources are available through Shropshire Growth Hub, and how to access them long after the event.

Actionable Insights

Expect practical tips on

Finance & Funding

Marketing & Social Media

Presentation & Customer Service

Start-Up Support

AI, Storytelling & Branding

Skills, Training & Business Growth

These aren’t just ideas — they’re strategies you can begin using straight away.

Follow-Up Opportunities

Support doesn’t end when you leave. Advisors will be available for continued conversations and further guidance.

Who Is This Event For?

Any business in Market Drayton — retailers, cafés, salons, service providers, independents, start-ups and growing enterprises. If you’re looking to adapt, expand, or simply explore new opportunities, this event is for you.

We’re Here to Help You Grow

By partnering with Shropshire Growth Hub, we’re bringing business support right to the heart of Market Drayton. Our goal is simple: to help local businesses strengthen their offer, boost customer engagement, and build a more resilient town centre.

If you’d like to register your interest (optional but helpful), you can do so at eventbrite.co.uk/e/business-boost-in-market-drayton-tickets-1974931023856?aff=oddtdtcreator

We look forward to welcoming you and helping you take your next step forward.