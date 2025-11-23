World record attempt giant snowflake at Higher Heath Lights

The main feature this year is a giant snowflake ornament measuring 5 meters in diameter with over 6,500 lights, attempting to beat the existing record which is nearly 3.2 meters seen in Japan back in 2019.

The snowflake is central to a display featuring thousands of lights across the front of the property which is three miles south of Whitchurch, in the village of Higher Heath (SY13 2HD). The attraction again is in aid of the local, lifesaving, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The annual display this year is even bigger, redesigned from previous years to give visitors a tour around many new features including the world-record-attempt giant snowflake, a six meter tall illuminated ‘tree’ with baubles, a giant nutcracker and light tunnel. Additionally, we see a return of regular favourites, including Santa’s grotto with treats in the sack for children to take as well as a nativity.

Located off the A41 (opposite the parachute centre) the annual Christmas illuminations have raised vital funds for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service. Last year more than £1,100 was raised by generous visitors helping to make four lifesaving missions possible in the service’s critical care cars.

Construction of the world record attempt giant decorative snowflake began earlier this year by the homeowner, Phil Tranter, with the installation finally being ready and now in place ahead of the light switch-on.

Commenting Phil says: “I like to go big, I love lights; so attempting to break a world record with the giant snowflake ornament seemed a great idea to draw in visitors”.

The illuminations will be switched on at 4:30pm on Sunday 23rd November with a countdown beginning from 4pm. The lights will be on daily from 4:30pm to 9:00pm, plus on all of Christmas day with final switch off on Saturday 3rd January 2025.

To find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, please visit: www.midlandsairambulance.com