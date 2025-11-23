William Brookes school launches new learning opportunity

As part of this partnership, Pave Aways will offer monthly site visits, giving students hands-on experience of a real-life building project.

Students’ practical skills will be enhanced by engaging them in bricklaying projects alongside experienced construction staff.

Students combine classroom learning with hands on learning

Alongside this, there will be work experience opportunities, helping students develop practical skills and confidence in a professional setting and to learn about Pave Aways’ award-winning apprenticeship scheme, creating clear pathways into employment.

Ruth Shaw, Headteacher says: “This initiative is a fantastic opportunity for our students to connect classroom learning with real-world practice, preparing them for successful careers in construction.”