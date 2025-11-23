Bishop's Castle coffee morning raises over £1,000 for town's Dial-a-Ride service

The Coffee morning included a Raffle as well as Bric a Brac and Craft Stalls and was held on 20th November raising funds for the Bishop's Castle Dial-a-Ride Service. A cheque for £1,059 as well as some other donations was presented to Grant Perry the acting Chair of the group after the event.

"we are extremely thankful to the residents of Abbeyfield and all the other guests at the coffee morning for raising this amazing sum which will help us with the purchase of a people carrier to replace our recently lost small bus whilst we seek grant aid to purchase a permanent replacement." Mr Perry commented.

Bishops Castle Dial-a-Ride is also part of the @coopuk Local Community Fund, to find out more about our project and to choose them as your cause please select them on the coop app.

Bishop’s Castle Dial-a-Ride is an accessible bus service for anyone with a transport need. It is operated by the Bishop’s Castle & District Community Transport Group with financial support from Shropshire Council.

We also run a community car scheme which can be used for journeys to the hospital, other medical appointments, shopping or collecting prescriptions.

If you cannot use a car, and find it difficult to access public transport, then this service is designed for you. To make your first booking, register with us to become a member. Membership is free.

The bus will call at your front door, and will take you to and from anywhere in the Bishop’s Castle area. The minibus has low steps, a passenger lift, and can accommodate wheelchairs. The driver will be able to help you on and off the vehicle, but please note that our drivers are not trained in lifting.

For more information please call: 01588 638350 between 8:30am and 12:30pm, Monday to Friday to discuss your requirements.