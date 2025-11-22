The winning entry—a vibrant and joyful Christmas illustration—was beautifully framed by Glyn’s Framing Shop in Market Drayton, adding a professional touch to the young artist’s creation. Crowds gathered in the town centre to see the framed artwork unveiled before the big switch-on moment.

In a highlight of the evening, the child who won the competition was invited to join Mayor Cllr Tim Manton on stage to officially switch on the Market Drayton Christmas lights. The moment was met with applause, festive music, and a great sense of community pride.

Festival of Lights Colouring Competition Shines Bright in Market Drayton

Mayor Cllr Tim Manton shared his enthusiasm for the occasion, saying: “It’s fantastic to see the talent and creativity of our local children celebrated in this way. Tonight’s winning artwork brought colour and joy to the whole town—what a wonderful way to start the festive season.”

The Festival of Lights continues to be one of Market Drayton’s most cherished seasonal events, drawing families, visitors, and local businesses together. From the Christmas market stalls to the illuminated high street, the evening highlighted everything that makes Market Drayton a special place to live, visit, and celebrate. Organisers have already hinted that next year’s colouring competition may be even bigger, encouraging even more children to get creative and help light up the town.