It’s am dram time and panto is leading the way! We look at seven must-see shows to see in the Black Country and Shropshire this Christmas

That said, there are still plenty of other am dram shows across the region for you to enjoy before the Christmas festivities get into full swing, writes Alison Norton.

Dick Whittington

Kinver Light Operatic Society, or KLOS as the group is affectionately known, will be presenting their panto, “Dick Whittington” at Kinver High School Theatre from November 29-December 6.

One of the most popular pantos, you can follow the adventures of Dick and his cat as they seek fame and fortune in London where the streets are paved with gold.

In this production, Ricky Houlston-Dowell takes the title role, with Claire Jackson as Idle Jack, Sam Houlston-Dowell as The Cat, Emily Osborne as Alice Fitzwarren, and Scott Denton as Sarah the Cook.

KLOS is the epitome of community based amateur theatre, presenting a musical theatre show and a panto every year. Their standard is extremely high and this will be well worth a visit, so take the little ones for some festive fun!

For tickets, visit seaty.co.uk/dickwhittington or call 07732 054722.

The Cast of Dick Whittington, presented by Kinver Light Operatic Society

Jack and the Beanstalk

Another popular panto is of course, “Jack and the Beanstalk”, which Codsall Dramatic Society will present at Codsall Village Hall over the coming weeks.

Foolish Jack sells the family cow for a bag of beans instead of much needed money and therefore is in big, big trouble with his mother. He tosses the beans on one side but when a beanstalk begins to grow, Jack’s curiosity grows with it.

Fee, Fi, Fo, Fum! Will Jack be able to slay the giant who lives at the top of the magic beanstalk? Go along and find out for yourselves!

Performances are on November 27-29 and December 4-6. To find out more and to book tickets, visit codsalldramaticsociety.co.uk or call 01902 267322.