Appeal for new members and volunteers at Whitchurch day centre

The Whitchurch Day Centre meets every Tuesday from 10.00am to 1.30pm, offering older people a warm, friendly space to meet new friends, enjoy a hot two-course lunch, and take part in a range of entertainment and activities.

Each week, members can look forward to activities such as cards and games, crafts, gentle exercise to music, quizzes, and occasional guest speakers that all help older people stay connected and active in the local community.

The centre is run by a small team of dedicated volunteers, supported by Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin staff. Volunteers play a vital role in ensuring older people have access to companionship, support, and social opportunities. The charity is currently seeking more volunteers to help with serving refreshments, chatting with members, assisting with activities, or supporting transport to and from the centre.

“Our day centres make such a difference to people’s lives,” said Reg Lacey, Wellbeing Service Development Officer, at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin. “For many of our members, it’s the highlight of their week - a chance to share a meal, have a laugh, and feel part of a caring community. We’d love to welcome new faces, both as members and volunteers, to help keep that community thriving in Whitchurch.”

Transport is available in some cases by car or adapted minibus, and members can also make their own arrangements if preferred.

For more information about joining or volunteering at the Whitchurch Day Centre, please call 01743 233 123 (option 3) to speak to the Wellbeing Services Team, or visit the Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin website – ageukshropshireandtelford.org.uk