With demand rising in the Market Drayton area, the charity is eager to reach new volunteers and ensure older residents know help is available.

The charity is urgently seeking volunteers for its Befriending Service, which matches local volunteers with older people who may be experiencing loneliness or isolation. Some residents can go a week or more without speaking to anyone, making companionship an invaluable lifeline.

Befrienders offer regular, friendly visits — perhaps a chat over a cup of tea, a short walk, or accompanying someone to a local activity. The role is flexible, rewarding, and designed to provide meaningful social contact for those who need it most.

Anyone interested in helping to make a difference can contact:

01743 233 123

volunteering@ageukstw.org.uk

ageukshropshireandtelford.org.uk

Facebook: @AgeUKSTW

Alongside the volunteer appeal, Age UK STW is also promoting its Help at Home service, which enables older people to remain independent and comfortable in their own homes.

The service offers friendly, practical support with everyday tasks such as:

Vacuuming and dusting

Cleaning kitchens and bathrooms

Laundry, ironing, and changing bedding

Shopping and collecting prescriptions

This support can make all the difference for someone who wants to maintain independence but may need a little extra help day-to-day.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Appeals for Volunteers and Promotes Vital Support Services in Market Drayton

Enquiries about Help at Home can be made via:

01743 233 788

enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk

ageukshropshireandtelford.org.uk

Facebook: @AgeUKSTW

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is a local charity that relies on volunteers, community support, and donations to deliver its services across the region. With more older people in Market Drayton needing support, the charity welcomes anyone who can help — whether by volunteering, spreading the word, or connecting someone to a service they might benefit from.

Make It Market Drayton is pleased to assist in sharing this appeal and supporting the valuable work Age UK STW delivers in our community.