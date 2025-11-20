United By 2022 launches 'Ideas Made Real' campaign with £50,000 funding for social action projects

The Ideas Made Real campaign from United By 2022 gives young people across the region the chance to turn their powerful ideas and youth social action projects into reality.

The programme, which is open to those aged 16 to 24, invites young people to apply for an Ideas Made Real Award of up to £5,000. Successful applicants will also receive mentoring and support from United By 2022’s specialist youth team and an assigned partner organisation, to help them deliver their project.

This year, United By 2022 has awarded grants to eight youth-led projects across the West Midlands - a total funding package of £50,000 - to help kick-start young people’s volunteer journeys and deliver a positive difference to local residents in the region.

Ideas Made Real is part of United By 2022’s strong commitment to youth engagement programmes, which are designed to unlock new opportunities for young people in the region. Since its initial launch in 2022, a total of 44 community projects have been funded by the Ideas Made Real programme, with 48 young people bringing their ideas for social change to life in their communities.

Nicola Turner MBE, CEO of United By 2022, said: “Ideas Made Real is a youth-led social action accelerator, and we’re delighted to launch this year’s campaign. The programme has a strong record of empowering young people to turn their ideas into tangible community projects and highlights the critical importance of supporting and investing in the next generation.

“Our young people know better than anyone what their communities need. They are the strongest advocates for change — they just need the platform to make it happen. That’s exactly what Ideas Made Real is designed to provide.

“I’d like to congratulate this year’s successful applicants, who have blown us away with their inspiring and forward-thinking projects. It’s been fantastic to witness their passion and dedication, and it really brings to life the value of youth engagement programmes that can deliver real impact at a grassroots level.”

Jo Jo, Caitlin and Liv from Uplifting Minds were among the eight social action projects awarded funding from United By 2022.

This year’s successful projects are:

Amplify - a music project based in Coventry, with a focus on teaching young creatives how to mix, master and release their own music.

Boxy - creating sports boxes for young people in Birmingham, through a mix of recycled and gifted sports equipment, to ensure that every young person can afford to play sports.

Echoes of Culture - a community-focused programme in Birmingham, which raises awareness of cultural hybridity and celebrates individuals with mixed heritage through creative workshops.

Locks, Keys & Coasts - based in Coventry, the project will create a short film called ‘Locks, Keys & Coasts’, transforming the narrative from theatre to the big screen.

Rising Levels - a Birmingham -based project which aims to help and support disadvantaged individuals, particularly those who are homeless.

Style The Culture, Godiva Afterparty - providing a platform for underrepresented creatives in Coventry as part of the Godiva Festival event.

Uplifting Minds - providing wellbeing sessions in a youth club-style for teens in Wednesbury, with a focus on the physical and mental health of young people.

Visions - a Coventry-based project which teaches young people how to use social media as a positive force for influence, and as a tool for personal empowerment and career development.

Caitlin, project lead for Uplifting Minds, said: “We’re so excited about this funding — it’s honestly huge for us. With Uplifting Minds, we’re trying to help teens like us with mental health, give us safe places to go, and actually have fun. So getting this support, and having the United By 2022 team behind us, is honestly a game-changer. We’ll be able to help so many more young people now.”

Nicola Turner MBE adds: “From music and sport, to dance and social media, these projects are playing a vital role in engaging communities across the West Midlands – and delivering social impact where it’s needed most. At United By 2022, we’re proud advocates for local communities, young people and volunteers, and the Ideas Made Real initiative will provide much-needed mentorship and funding to help social action projects take flight.”

The United By 2022 Ideas Made Real campaign is open to young people aged 16 to 24, living in the seven local authorities of the West Midlands - Birmingham, Solihull, Coventry, Sandwell, Dudley, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

For more information on United By 2022, visit unitedby2022.com.