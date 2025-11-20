Multi-award-winning Sunjay to perform in Bewdley this weekend

Sunjay’s latest album ‘I’m Just Like You’ is out now on Mighty Tight Records.

The 15-track record was a collection of songs by songwriter Chris Smither.

The band on the album was comprised of drummer and bassist Josh Clark (Kate Rusby), Jonny Henderson on keys (Elles Bailey), backing vocals and fiddle Katriona Gilmore (Gilmore & Roberts) Charlie Barker also backing vocals and harmonica player Lee Southall.

He will continue to support the release with a headline solo tour which will include a series of intimate headline club shows in November/December 2025.

Sunjay is the antithesis of your typical denim clad disheveled folk and blues musician. From his perfectly groomed hair to his spotlessly shining winkle picker boots he walks onto the stage every inch the "city slicker." When Sunjay starts to sing and play the guitar however, you are transported to a world where blues and country music meld seamlessly amidst humid mangrove swamps and red neck barbecues. Sunjay is, without doubt, the real deal.

Drawing from a rich, musical, and cultural background it is hardly surprising that Sunjay has quickly become recognised as one of the UK’s rising stars. His performances have been described as “mature and confident,” while his guitar playing has been hailed as, “superb, brilliant, experienced, intricate and faultless.” Sunjay’s style has that natural drift between folk and blues.

Multi-award winning songwriter and guitarist Sunjay. Photo Credit: Jane Jordan

Sunjay has in every sense, grown up in public, having performed regularly to ever increasing audiences from the age of seven. Now, at thirty years of age, Sunjay has become a master guitarist, who has crafted his show to perfection. He also has an encyclopedic knowledge of his music, and a wicked sense of humour.

An evening with Sunjay is an evening of exquisite blues, country and folk music with sonorous vocals and a master class in guitar playing, interspersed with hilarious anecdotes.

“Sunjay is a very engaging performer, with humorous chat between songs” – Get Ready To Rock UK

“Impeccable would also be a good way to describe his fingerpicking technique” – The Midland Rocks

“A very accomplished and dynamic guitarist, with a mature

stage presence and echoes of a young Ralph McTell.” – RNR Magazine

“Already creating a stir with talents way beyond his years. A really soothing, natural sound and most definitely destined for bigger things.” – Maverick Magazine